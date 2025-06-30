Canadian envoy meets Fakhrul, discusses polls, bilateral ties | Politics News

Canadian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Ajit Singh met BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Sunday and discussed the upcoming national election and areas of bilateral cooperation.

Canadian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Ajit Singh met BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Sunday and discussed the upcoming national election and areas of bilateral cooperation.

BNP Standing Committee Member Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury and Organising Secretary Shama Obaed were present at the meeting.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, Khosru said they had a long discussion on various issues of mutual interest.

He said they obviously talked about Bangladesh’s national election expected to be held in early February 2026. “We discussed the preparations by the government, political parties and the BNP for the election.”

The BNP leader said the Canadian envoy informed them that his country is ready to provide cooperation in the Bangladesh election process, as they are already working with the Election Commission in this regard.

Khosru said other issues related to bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Canada were also discussed.

He said they talked about the future of Bangladesh-Canada relations and explored areas where the two countries can work and cooperate if the people vote BNP to power in the days to come.

Khosru said they discussed how Canada could extend its cooperation to Bangladesh’s agriculture sector for its development and modernisation through technology and agricultural programmes.

source : unb