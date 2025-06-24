'Career and Education Fest 2025' inaugurated at BUP | Education News

The inauguration ceremony of "BUP Career and Education Fest-2025" was held today (June 23) at Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) in Mirpur Cantonment here.The three-day event, organised by the BUP Career Club, will continue from June 23 to 25 at the university campus.This marks the eighth annual edition of the flagship event organised by the BUP Career Club.
Like previous years, the fest features career-focused seminars, corporate engagement sessions, skill development activities and direct interactions with leading industry experts.
This year, more than 35 renowned companies from across Bangladesh are participating in the career fest. Students will have the opportunity to connect directly with recruiters, submit their CVs, and explore various career paths across different sectors.
The event is designed to raise awareness among students about practical career readiness and evolving workplace demands.The inaugural session was graced by Wahiduddin Mahmud, adviser to the Ministry of Planning of the country, as the chief guest.Among others, Major General Md Mahbub-ul Alam, BUP high officials, teachers, students and invited guests were also present in the programme.
