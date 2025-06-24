'Career and Education Fest 2025' inaugurated at BUP | Education News

The inauguration ceremony of "BUP Career andEducation Fest-2025" was held today (June 23) at Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) in Mirpur Cantonment here.

The inauguration ceremony of "BUP Career and Education Fest-2025" was held today (June 23) at Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) in Mirpur Cantonment here.

Like previous years, the fest features career-focused seminars, corporate engagement sessions, skill development activities and direct interactions with leading industry experts.

This year, more than 35 renowned companies from across Bangladesh are participating in the career fest. Students will have the opportunity to connect directly with recruiters, submit their CVs, and explore various career paths across different sectors.

The event is designed to raise awareness among students about practical career readiness and evolving workplace demands.The inaugural session was graced by Wahiduddin Mahmud, adviser to the Ministry of Planning of the country, as the chief guest.

source : BSS