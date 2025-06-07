CA’s language breached political decorum: BNP | Miscellaneous News

According to a press release signed by BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, the BNP’s standing committee expressed resentment over the language used by Professor Yunus in his address.

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s standing committee criticised the interim government’s chief adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Friday for overstepping the interim government's mandate in his Eid speech, citing that his remarks on issues such as the Chattogram Port and the Rakhine corridor went beyond the scope of reforms, trials and elections.

Beginning at 9:15pm on Friday, an hour-long virtual meeting of the committee was chaired by the BNP’s acting chairman Tarique Rahman.

According to a press release signed by BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, the BNP’s standing committee expressed resentment over the language used by Professor Yunus in his address.

The committee said the speech ‘crossed the boundaries of political decorum’.

Professor Yunus, while delivering his televised address to the nation on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha, urged the people of the country to resist those who were opposing the interim government’s Chattogram Port management initiatives.

Regarding the plan to hold the national election in the first half of April 2026, as proposed by the chief adviser, the BNP standing committee stated that such a timeline would be problematic due to weather-related challenges and the overlap with the holy month of Ramadan.

‘These factors could create conditions that may lead to delays in the election. Moreover, the speech failed to provide any specific reason as to why it is not possible to hold the election within December,’ the release added.

The press release was issued on Friday night.

source : New Age