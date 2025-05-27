Cashback on bKash payment for students at KFC every Wednesday | Miscellaneous News

The students, showing their ID card can order 2 piece hot & crispy chicken only at Tk 198 instead of regular price of Tk 329.

Renowned fried chicken brand KFC Bangladesh has launched a special offer only for students. The students, showing their ID card can order 2 piece hot & crispy chicken only at Tk 198 instead of regular price of Tk 329.

On top of that, if they buy the chicken with bKash payment, they can get extra Tk 30 cashback, said a press release on Tuesday (May 27).

Students can enjoy this exclusive offer at KFC every Wednesday till June 25, 2025. That means, the offer can be availed on May 28, June 4, 11, 18 and 25. The offer can be enjoyed once every Wednesday during the campaign period.