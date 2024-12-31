Central members' council of Islami Chhatra Shibir begins

According to Shibir affiliates, approximately 6,000 activists from across the country are expected to participate in the conference. This marks the first time in 14 years that the conference is being held publicly, with Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital serving as the venue.

Central members' council of Islami Chhatra Shibir, student wing of Jamaat-e-Islami, started at Suhrawardy Udyan in Dhaka this morning.

The father of Ali Raihan, who was killed in Rajshahi during the uprising inaugurated the programme at 8:50am.

Several other family members of individuals, who lost their lives during the conflict, were also present on stage during the inauguration.

Members from across the nation, along with top leaders of Jamaat-e-Islami and invited guests from various political parties, are in attendance at the event.

The names of the next president and general secretary of Shibir will be announced from the council.

