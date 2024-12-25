Champions Trophy 2025: Five must-watch matches

The 23rd of February will be a Super Sunday as the arch-rivals meet again in an ICC competition.

With the official fixtures for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 released, here are the key contests to keep an eye on ahead of the tournament.

Returning to the cricketing arena for the first time in eight years, the Champions Trophy will commence on 19 February 2025 and will run for 19 days featuring 15 thrilling contests.

Here dive into five exciting match-ups ahead of the event:

Pakistan v India, Dubai (23 February)

The 23rd of February will be a Super Sunday as the arch-rivals meet again in an ICC competition.

While India have held a significant advantage over Pakistan in other ICC events, Pakistan lead the equation in the Champions Trophy, with a favourable win record of 3-2. The last of these victories came in the final of the 2017 Champions Trophy, which helped Pakistan to their maiden title in the event.

However, since that day Pakistan have beaten India only twice in 11 contests across formats in Men's cricket.

India will likely feature several players who participated in their brilliant ICC Men's Cricket World Cup campaign in 2023, where the side had an unbeaten run until the final and will provide a strong challenge to Pakistan.

Australia v South Africa, Rawalpindi (25 February)

A thrilling clash in the 2023 Cricket World Cup semi-finals was the last time the sides met in a 50-over clash in the international arena and another tight contest is likely.

The three-wicket loss to Australia was an anti-climatic end to South Africa's World Cup campaign. The side was placed second in the points table going into the semi-finals and had beaten Australia by a heavy margin of 134 runs in the group stage.

On the other hand, it was the penultimate step in Australia's sixth successful run to the title.

With this recent history, an exciting contest awaits the two teams which will be back in sub-continent conditions and will look to outdo each other on the back of their big-hitting prowess and spinners.

Afghanistan v Australia, Lahore (28 February)

While Glenn Maxwell's all-time great batting effort thwarted Afghanistan in Mumbai in an extraordinary contest at the 2023 Cricket World Cup, the Asian side held their own months later in the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup to secure a historic win in Kingstown.

Having tasted success against the Aussies in the shortest format, the Afghans will look to create history in the ODI format as well, with their battery of spinners led by Rashid Khan in familiar conditions.

All the emotions after Glenn Maxwell hammered a stunning double century to guide Australia to victory over Afghanistan at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023

South Africa v England, Karachi (1 March)

Despite not having had the best ODI runs since the 2023 Cricket World Cup, England, and South Africa are sides brimming with talent and capable of showcasing their best on the big stage.

The 2019 Cricket World Cup champions England rely on quick scoring with a lineup capable of amassing challenging totals, while South Africa has the all-round bowling attack to counter the same, with bowlers who provide both attacking and containing options.

All signs indicate that an exciting contest awaits us in Karachi.

New Zealand v India, Dubai (2 March)

The 2023 Cricket World Cup saw India break their New Zealand hoodoo where for the first time since 2003 the Men in Blue beat the Black Caps in an ICC event.

The tournament saw India beat New Zealand twice, once in the group stage before overcoming them again in the semi-finals.

However, the Black Caps managed to get even in their recent ICC World Test Championship encounter against India. By securing a historic 3-0 series win over Rohit Sharma's side in the series, the Black Caps broke a proud 12-year unbeaten run for India.

source: the daily star