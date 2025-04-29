Charge the Affairs of the Singapore High Commission paid a courtesy call on DU VC | University News

Pro-Vice Chancellor (Academic) of DU Prof. Dr. Mamun Ahmed and Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Md Hasan Abdullah Towhid were present on this occasion.

Charge the Affairs of the Singapore High Commission in Dhaka Mr. Mitchel Lee paid a courtesy call on Dhaka University (DU) Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Niaz Ahmed Khan today April 29, 2025 at the latter’s office of the university. He was accompanied by Dhanya Lingesh and Hew Kok Siang, Second Secretary of the High Commission.

Pro-Vice Chancellor (Academic) of DU Prof. Dr. Mamun Ahmed and Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Md Hasan Abdullah Towhid were present on this occasion.

During the meeting they discussed matters of mutual interests especially the possibilities of undertaking joint collaborative academic and research programs among Dhaka University and different universities in Singapore including National University of Singapore.

Charge the Affairs of the Singapore High Commission in Dhaka Mr. Mitchel Lee expressed his willingness to strengthen academic collaboration among Dhaka University and different universities in Singapore for development of intellectual capacity.

The Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Niaz Ahmed Khan apprised the guest of brief history of Dhaka University and its academic and research activities. He thanked the guest for his visit to Dhaka University and keen interest in its academic and research activities.

Later, Charge the Affairs of the Singapore High Commission in Dhaka Mr. Mitchel Lee delivered a special lecture on "Making Friends and Staying Relevant: Singapore’s Foreign Policy Explained" at Prof. Abdul Matin Chowdhury Virtual Classroom of Dhaka University. Office of the International Affairs of DU organized this event. Pro-Vice Chancellor (Academic) of DU Prof. Dr. Mamun Ahmed also addressed it. Director of Office of the International Affairs Prof. Dr. Shamsad Mortuza presided over the program.

In his lecture, Mr. Mitchel Lee highlighted Singapore's foreign policy and diplomatic strategies in terms of its overall economic development. He said, Singapore is an important part of the world politics as well as global economy and culture. Vibrant economy, strong defense, social stability and solidarity, global friendship policy, respect to international law, reliable and consistent partnership policies of Singapore have made this country successful in this regard, he added. Bangladesh and Singapore have been working together to strengthen bilateral ties in the fields of economic, commerce, education and research as well as enhance social and cultural relationship, he mentioned.