Chhatra Dal launches nationwide tree plantation campaign | Politics News

The initiative was announced by Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman on June 5, coinciding with World Environment Day. In his message, Tarique shared his views and outlined plans to combat environmental pollution and promote greenery across the country.

Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) has launched a countrywide tree plantation campaign, covering various districts including Dhaka, Chattogram, Lakshmipur, Mymensingh, and Satkhira, to mark World Environment Day.

The initiative was announced by Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman on June 5, coinciding with World Environment Day. In his message, Tarique shared his views and outlined plans to combat environmental pollution and promote greenery across the country.

BNP leaders and activists are actively participating in the campaign with the aim of making Bangladesh greener and reducing environmental pollution. Various types of fruit-bearing, flowering, and herbal saplings are being planted as part of the initiative.

In Mymensingh, the Muktagacha Upazila unit of Chhatra Dal planted trees at several educational institutions, including Ram Kishor High School and Muktagacha Kamil Madrasa.

In Kaliganj Upazila, saplings were planted on the premises of Banpara Honors College on Thursday. Similarly, Chhatra Dal activists in Gouripur planted trees on the campus of Gouripur Mahila Degree (Honors) College and also distributed saplings among students.

The Dhaka Medical College unit of Chhatra Dal also took part in the initiative by planting saplings within the college grounds.

Chhatra Dal units in Debhata Upazila of Satkhira and in Lakshmipur district also carried out tree plantation drives in their respective areas.

source : BSS