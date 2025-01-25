Chhatra dal leader killed in jashore road accident

Confirming the incident, Md Rokonuzzaman, in-charge of Jhikargachha Navaran Highway Police Station, said that the accident took place around 10:30pm. A speeding private car lost control at Kirtipur intersection, collided with a roadside tree, and plunged into a ditch.

A Chhatra Dal leader was killed and another injured after a private car plunged into a ditch last night in Jashore's Jhikargachha upazila.

The deceased, Shakib Hossain, 27, served as the co-religious affairs secretary of Jashore District Chhatra Dal. The injured, Fahim Biswas, 26, is currently receiving treatment at Jashore General Hospital.

Confirming the incident, Md Rokonuzzaman, in-charge of Jhikargachha Navaran Highway Police Station, said that the accident took place around 10:30pm. A speeding private car lost control at Kirtipur intersection, collided with a roadside tree, and plunged into a ditch.

Shakib died on the spot, while Fahim was rescued by locals and rushed to the hospital, the OC said.

Eyewitnesses reported that the car was travelling at high speed. The vehicle's front portion was completely crushed following the accident, said OC Rokonuzzaman, adding that investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the incident.

Leaders and activists of Jashore District Chhatra Dal have expressed profound grief over Shakib's untimely demise and extended their prayers for Fahim's swift recovery.

An investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the incident.

Source:The Daily Star