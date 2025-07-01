Chhatra Dal lights candles in memory of July martyrs | Politics News

Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal has lit candles and sang the national anthem in a united voice in memory of those who were martyred and injured in the 2024 mass uprising.

Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal has lit candles and sang the national anthem in a united voice in memory of those who were martyred and injured in the 2024 mass uprising.

Leaders and activists of various units of Chhatra Dal held this programme on the central Shaheed Minar premises after 12 midnight on Tuesday.

Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said this is not just a candle lighting ceremony but it is a step forward in the march of democracy in the coming days.

Noting that this Dhaka University is the tower of establishing democracy and rights, he said during the Hasina's reign, this Dhaka University was a village of robbers.

“We used to cross Dhaka University with great fear. Standing at that place, I see the university of 1952, 1969 where the breeze of peace is blowing,” he said.

“Sheikh Hasina had said if you obstruct it, everything will stop. I will silence the students with everything I have. Despite all this, Hasina could not stop the students' struggle for democracy. Today's candle lighting marked the auspicious inauguration of our 36-day programme,” Rizvi said.

The BNP joint secretary general said many leaders and activists of Chhatra Dal have been disappeared and killed by Hasina's thugs.

Chhatra Dal played an important role in the mass uprising of 2024, he said: “If we want to implement this struggle, more obstacles will come. To overcome those barriers, we will establish the values of democracy.”

Amanullah Aman thanked the Chhatra Dal for the arrangements they made at the beginning of July.

“The July Movement did not happen in a day. Thousands of people scarified their lives here. The mass uprising of 1969 was made through the blood of Asad. The anti-dictator movement of the 1990s was successful under the leadership of national leader Khaleda Zia. Today, we have a Bangladesh free from the murderer Hasina,” he said.

“Insha Allah, Tarique Rahman will return to Bangladesh in a few days,” he added.

source : BSS