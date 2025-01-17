Chhatra Dal to stage "March for Justice" programme on Saturday

This march will highlight JCD's demand for justice and punishment for the terrorist activities carried out by now-banned Chhatra League in educational institutions during the rule of Sheikh Hasina, according to the release.

Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD), the student wing of BNP, will hold a protest march titled 'March for Justice' on Saturday.

The march will start at 2 pm from the Institute of Engineers and end at the Central Shaheed Minar, said a JCD press release on Friday.

This march will highlight JCD's demand for justice and punishment for the terrorist activities carried out by now-banned Chhatra League in educational institutions during the rule of Sheikh Hasina, according to the release.

JCD is also demanding an investigation on and appropriate action against the teachers who played a role as allies of the fallen Awami League government during the student-led uprising in July-August, particularly in educational institutions.

JCD President Rakibul Islam Rakib and its General Secretary Nasir Uddin Nasir announced this programme on Friday.

Source: UNB