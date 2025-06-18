Chhatra Dal's tree plantation programme underway across country | Miscellaneous News

JCD central unit announced the countrywide tree plantation in line with the BNP’s acting Chairman Tarique Rahman’s commitment to building a green Bangladesh on the World Environment Day-2025 on June 5.

Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) kept continuing its 15-day tree plantation programme with planting saplings in various districts of the country, including Dhaka, Cumilla, Mymensingh, Bagerhat and Munshiganj.

As part of the programme, JCD leaders and activists of different districts accomplished the programme yesterday.

During this time, saplings of different species of flowers, fruits and medicinal plants were planted, BNP's media cell said in a Facebook post.

A tree plantation programme was held at Chowara Adarsh Degree College under the initiative of Cumilla Metropolitan Chhatra Dal Joint General Secretary Fardin Majumdar.

Sariakandi Upazila Chhatra Dal planted trees in various educational institutions of the upazila in Bogura.

Tree plantation programmes were also organised at Dhamrai Upazila of Dhaka and Bagerhat Municipal Park.

In the capital, Tejgaon College Chhatra Dal

source : BSS