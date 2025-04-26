Chief Adviser joins funeral mass of Pope Francis | Miscellaneous News

He stood in solemn silence in front of the coffin to pay his last respects to the late Pope Francis. He then joined the two-hour-long funeral mass along with leaders of the world's more than 130 countries.

Bangladesh Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Saturday joined the funeral mass of Pope Francis at St. Peter's Square in Vatican City.

The Chief Adviser was greeted by senior officials of the Vatican as he entered St. Peter's Basilica, where the mortal remains of the Pope were lying in state.

He stood in solemn silence in front of the coffin to pay his last respects to the late Pope Francis. He then joined the two-hour-long funeral mass along with leaders of the world's more than 130 countries.

Ahead of the funeral and after the service, the Chief Adviser exchanged greetings with some of the world leaders, including the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, EU President Ursula von der Leyen, former US president Joe Biden, President of Finland Alexander Stubb,