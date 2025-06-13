Chief Adviser receives King Charles III Harmony Award at Buckingham Palace | interim government News

"It is a wonderful prize," the Chief Adviser said, thanking His Majesty for standing by Bangladesh during this pivotal period in the country's history.

Photo : CA press wing

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Thursday received the King Charles III Harmony Award at the St James Palace in London.

The award recognises Professor Yunus's "unique contribution to ensuring harmonious coexistence between people, nature and the environment, bringing about positive changes in the lives of the marginalized communities and building a peaceful, harmonious and sustainable world".

"It is a wonderful prize," the Chief Adviser said, thanking His Majesty for standing by Bangladesh during this pivotal period in the country's history.

"This is a recognition of the work we have done to uplift vulnerable communities and reflect the values His Majesty The King also champions," the Chief Adviser said while receiving the award.

"That is a fantastic way to project what we stand for," Professor Yunus said, adding it will inspire young people in Bangladesh "to create a country they dream about."

Ahead of the Award Ceremony, His Majesty King Charles welcomed the Chief Adviser for a private audience at the Buckingham Palace.

During the half an hour long one-on-one meeting, they discussed issues of mutual interests.