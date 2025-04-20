Chief Adviser thanks officials for hassle-free Eid | interim government News

Professor Yunus also added that now a norm has been set and it’s time to carry it forward throughout the year.

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus held a meeting on Sunday with officials from Ministries of Power, Energy and, Road Transport and Bridges and Railways at the State Guest House Jamuna in Dhaka.

Professor Muhammad Yunus congratulated the officials on gifting the people of Bangladesh a hassle-free Eid, with no highway congestion and bare minimum power cuts during the nine-day long festival.

The Chief Adviser said: “Even till now, I have been hearing nothing but good things about this Eid al Fitr. Everybody keeps praising how everything was well organised.“

Professor Yunus also added that now a norm has been set and it’s time to carry it forward throughout the year.

The team of officials were led my Fouzul Kabir Khan, Adviser of the Ministries of Road Transport and Bridges, Railways, and Power and Energy.

He briefed the Chief Adviser on how they had prepared for the Eid. “Rather than working as individual ministries we worked as a whole unit,” said Adviser Khan.

Citing the example of how Saidabad Bus Terminal was cleaned up and readied for the biggest annual exodus for villages, he said other ministries and even private sectors were involved in the planning and execution process.

“When we went to Saidabad Bus Terminal, it was dirty and disorganised. It looked like a giant urinal. So we contacted the environmental ministry and had that sorted out," he said.

The adviser also emphasised the fact that none of the officials went to their home town during the Eid holidays and were on the field to make sure everything was in order.

He also said if everything goes right there will be minimum load shedding and no transport congestion during the upcoming Eid al Adha festival. "Inshallah, the Eid al Adha will also be a smooth ride logistically".

Sheikh Mohinuddin, Special Assistant to Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges, Ms Farzana Momtaz, Secretary, Electricity Division, Muhammad Saiful Islam, secretary Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources, Siraj Syathi, Principal Secretary to the Chief Adviser of Bangladesh were, among other officials, present in the meeting.