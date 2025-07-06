Chief Adviser urges Islamic NGOs to take up social business to support Muslim world | interim government News

Chief Adviser urges Islamic NGOs to take up social business to support Muslim world

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Sunday urged Islamic NGOs to take up more social business to support the Muslim world.

“In our world we focus on women, health care. If you are poor, you have health care problems. We approached health care as a means to support the poor,” the Chief Adviser said.

He said that social business is a good way to carry out this support, adding that he was encouraging young people around the world to take up social business and become entrepreneurs.

The NGO leaders present in the meeting said the social business campaign that Professor Yunus carried out in recent years had encouraged them to take up similar ventures in their respective countries.

Eyüp Akbal, Secretary General of The Union of NGOs of The Islamic World, UNIW from Turkey,