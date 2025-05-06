Chief Adviser urges young people to participate more in politics | interim government News

The Chief Adviser made the call when a group of young political activists from different political parties of Norway called on him at the State Guest house Jamuna on Tuesday.

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has urged young people to participate more in political activities to translate their dreams into realities and bring meaningful changes to their respective societies.

‘We are encouraging young people to join politics; otherwise they cannot play an active role in policymaking,’ the Chief Adviser told the visiting political activists.

The visiting Norwegian delegates include Najma Ahmed, deputy leader of the Socialist Youth League; Fawzi Warsame, international leader of AUF and member of the Central Board; Dane Skofterud, member of the Centre Party; Ola Svenneby, member of the Conservative Party; Hadle Rasmus Bjuland, member of the Christian Democrats; Tobias Stokkeland, Green Party-affiliated group Green Youth’s member; and Thyra Hakonslokken, former leader of Young Liberals of Innlandet.

The visiting political activists shared their experiences about meeting young people in Bangladesh, saying that many of these young Bangladeshis couldn’t even vote in their lifetime.

They asked what the interim government of Bangladesh was doing to ensure their voting rights.

‘The main commitment of the new government is systematic reforms. For the last 15 years, people couldn’t vote. Across three terms, a fake voting system was in place; while authorities claimed it was a huge success, in reality, no one could vote. So the reform of institutions is necessary to ensure young people can exercise their voting rights,’ said the Chief Adviser.

Calling the country’s political environment "old-fashioned," the Chief Adviser said that the main challenge the interim government is facing is ‘cleaning the mess’ that it had inherited.

‘Creating new structure in the new beginning by picking up pieces from rubble is the challenge,’ said Chief Adviser.

‘This is a transitional period for us. I just hope this transition will be short,’ he said.