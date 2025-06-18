Child marriage cited as cause of HSC absenteeism: Edn Adviser | University News

Child marriage cited as cause of HSC absenteeism: Edn Adviser

Dr. Abrar also said that education and health are among the most essential fundamental rights.

শিক্ষা উপদেষ্টা অধ্যাপক ড. চৌধুরী রফিকুল আবরার। ছবি : সংগৃহীত

Education Adviser Prof. Dr. Chowdhury Rafiqul Abrar has said that child marriage is a significant factor behind the high dropout rate among female students, including absenteeism in HSC examinations.

Speaking at a seminar on "Future Nation", at the auditorium of the Bangladesh Family Planning Association (FPAB) here today, Dr Abrar emphasized that combating child marriage requires collective social responsibility.

"The state alone cannot prevent child marriage. Families, communities, and especially teachers must act with awareness and responsibility to ensure girls stay in school," he said.

He expressed hope that the government, guided by reform proposals and the recently issued white paper, will work to ensure these rights more effectively in the future.

Source: BSS