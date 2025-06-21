China launches satellite Chinasat-9C | Miscellaneous News

This mission marks the 582nd flight of the Long March rocket series.

Photo : Collected

China successfully launched a new satellite, Chinasat-9C, into space on Friday night from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center located in Sichuan Province in the southwest of the country.

The satellite was lifted off at 8:37 p.m. (Beijing Time) aboard a Long March-3B carrier rocket and successfully reached its designated orbit.

A Long March-3B rocket carrying the Chinasat-9C satellite was seen blasting off from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center on June 20, 2025, continuing China’s steady progress in space technology and satellite deployment.