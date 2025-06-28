China visit strengthens BNP's relation with Beijing: Fakhrul | Miscellaneous News

This was a political visit, undertaken at the invitation of the Communist Party of China, he said.

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said China visit of the BNP delegation has consolidated his party's relation with Beijing and the Communist Party of China (CPC).

Speaking to the newsmen at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport here around 10 pm on Friday after returning home, Fakhrul described the trip as both "successful" and "fruitful."

"We held a very constructive meeting with the CPC Politburo, which has helped deepen party-to-party relations," he said.

Fakhrul added that the CPC leaders appreciated the leadership of BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman.

"They have invited our Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman and we have extended a reciprocal invitation to the CPC leaders, which they have accepted as well," he continued.

The BNP secretary general also said discussions took place regarding the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two parties for formal political dialogue in the next two years.

"We are impressed by China's remarkable progress in recent years under the leadership of President Xi Jinping," Fakhrul noted.

"I think the progress of China is not only significant for Bangladesh but also will play a vital role in maintaining global balance," he said.

The BNP delegation, led by Fakhrul, departed for China on the night of June 22.

Source: BSS