Cht affairs adviser to visit lama arson attack victims

Police said an FIR has been filed over the arson incident. A Tripura community elder who filed the FIR has accused six rival Tripura Christian community members and a Bengali Muslim over the incident.

The Adviser for the CHT Affairs, Supradip Chakma, is flying to the Bandarban Hill District Thursday afternoon to visit the members of the Tripura Christian community affected by Tuesday's arson attack.

The Deputy Commissioner of Bandarban district, Shah Mujahid Uddin, and the Bandarban police superintendent, Shahidullah Kawser, Thursday visited the 19 families whose makeshift homes were torched in the attack.

The district authorities have provided immediate food and relief materials to the families. District authorities have said the affected families have permanent homes in a nearby village in Lama, and the torched homes were their makeshift "Tong" homes.

Police have arrested four people over the incident. Preliminary police investigations have found that the arson could be linked to a long-running rivalry between two groups of Tripura community members.

Police are seriously probing the incident and have stepped up efforts to arrest the culprits. The government has asked police to unearth the motive behind the attack at the earliest possible time.