CJ calls for global support in judicial reforms | Miscellaneous News

Referring to the student-led mass uprising in July-August 2024 that ousted Sheikh Hasina-led authoritarian Awami League regime and led to the formation of an interim government headed by Nobel Laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus, the chief justice said that the uprising was a bold demand for justice and a rejection of oppression.

Chief justice Syed Refaat Ahmed. Photo : Collected

Bangladesh’s chief justice Syed Refaat Ahmed on Tuesday called for united global efforts to strengthen judicial independence and uphold human rights, especially during critical times for Bangladesh.

The chief justice made the call through a video message aired during the inaugural session of the United Nations Development Programme’s 25th Annual Meeting on Rule of Law and Human Rights, held in New York of the United States on Tuesday.

Referring to the student-led mass uprising in July-August 2024 that ousted Sheikh Hasina-led authoritarian Awami League regime and led to the formation of an interim government headed by Nobel Laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus, the chief justice said that the uprising was a bold demand for justice and a rejection of oppression.

He said that the legacy of young protesters who sacrificed their lives now drove his judicial reform agenda, aimed at restoring public trust and clearing the backlog of over 4.2 million cases in a judiciary once weakened by political interference.Political party merchandise

The chief justice in September 2024 unveiled a reform road map focused on judicial independence, transparency, digital transformation and people-centred justice — developed with the UNDP support and aligned with international standards.

Syed Refaat Ahmed stressed that judicial reforms must be the foundation of democratic transitions and that no other reform could succeed without a trustworthy, independent court system.

Drawing from peer exchanges with transitional justice experts, especially from South Africa, the chief justice said reforms must start with the judiciary if democracy was to be rebuilt after dictatorship.

He expressed gratitude to the UN and partners like the European Union, the United Kingdom and Sweden for supporting Bangladesh’s justice reform process, and said Bangladesh’s commitment to reform offered hope to all citizens seeking peace, equality and human rights.