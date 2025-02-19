Clash at Kuet: Jubo Dal leader expelled after brandishing sharp weapon | University News

The order was disclosed in a press release issued last night undersigned by Nurul Islam Sohel, the central office secretary of Jubo Dal, the youth wing of BNP.

Mahbubur Rahman, vice-president of Daulatpur Thana Jubo Dal in Khulna, has been expelled from the organisation for his involvement in activities "contrary to the organisational discipline".

The expulsion order was issued, a day after he was seen brandishing a sharp weapon during clashes between the activists of Chhatra Dal and Students Against Discrimination at Khulna University of Engineering & Technology (KUET).

The order was disclosed in a press release issued last night undersigned by Nurul Islam Sohel, the central office secretary of Jubo Dal, the youth wing of BNP.

Yesterday, clashes at Kuet began over a restriction on student politics that has been in place at Kuet since the fall of the Awami League regime in August last year.

The hour-long clash left at least 50 students injured, most of them with wounds from sharp weapons.

During the incident, a man wearing a half-sleeve shirt and a scarf over his face, holding a machete, was identified by locals as Mahbubur.

Regarding the matter, Rabiul Islam Rubel, the member secretary of Khulna city Jubo Dal, said that Mahbub's presence during Kuet clashes was his personal decision and had nothing to do with the organisation.

Source: The Daily Star