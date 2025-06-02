Clouds cast a shadow over learning at a primary school in Jhenaidah | School News

Here, classes are dismissed—not because of holidays or official announcements—but because the very roof above the students’ heads trembles with danger.

At Taminagar Government Primary School in Shailkupa upazila, Jhenaidah district, the arrival of gathering clouds does not herald the promise of rain alone; it signals an abrupt end to lessons.

The school’s weary walls and fragile ceilings tell a grim tale of neglect and decay. Cracks trace their way across the single-story structure, exposing rusted iron rods and crumbling plaster that hangs perilously from beams.

Every overcast sky casts a shadow of fear over teachers and pupils alike, prompting them to scatter before the heavens open and the fragile building succumbs to collapse.

The roof, once a shelter of learning, has become a menace. Frequent incidents of falling plaster and weakening structural elements have turned classrooms into scenes of trepidation.

Students and teachers live with the constant dread that each passing storm might bring destruction, forcing hurried dismissals and disrupting education.

Local guardians, their faces etched with worry, recount a series of avoidable mishaps that have marred the school’s history.

Despite repeated pleas and warnings about the building’s unsafe condition, the authorities have remained silent, their inaction evident in every cracked beam and peeling ceiling.

Abdur Razzak Molla, Laily Khatun, Chhabiran Nesha, and Jharna Khatun—parents and community members—rushed to the school, voicing their deep concern for the children’s safety.

Their fears are not unfounded; several students have already suffered injuries from falling debris, some requiring stitches after plaster rained down upon them.

Ahad Ali, the dedicated headmaster, paints a sobering picture. “The school was founded in 1978 by the education enthusiast Siraj Uddin Molla on a 33-decimal plot of land. In 1994, the government built a three-room structure, but since then, it has steadily deteriorated.”

Today, the fragile building teeters on the edge of ruin. “A collapse could happen at any moment,” Ali warns, as some guardians linger near the teachers’ common room or within the school grounds during class hours, desperate to protect their children from harm.

Despite these daunting challenges, the school continues to shine in academics and sports, a testament to the resilience and spirit of its students and faculty.

Yet, this triumph is overshadowed by the routine emergency dismissals triggered by even the slightest change in weather. Parents now rush to fetch their children whenever dark clouds loom, turning a day of learning into a hurried scramble for safety.

Repeated verbal and written appeals to local and higher authorities have fallen on deaf ears. The pleas for renovation or a new building remain unanswered, leaving the school community trapped in a cycle of fear and uncertainty.

Adding to the adversity, the school’s only playground floods with even a light drizzle, rendering it unusable during the monsoon season. “If a new building isn’t constructed soon, classes may have to be permanently halted due to safety concerns,” warns the headmaster.

When approached for comment, Shailakupa Upazila Primary Education Officer Biswajit Saha assured, “The matter will be raised in the upcoming monthly coordination meeting, and necessary actions will be taken accordingly.”

For now, at Taminagar Government Primary School, every darkening sky is not just a weather forecast — it is a stark reminder of the urgent need for shelter, safety, and hope.