Cluster admission test of 9 agricultural universities to be held on april 12

The cluster admission exam of nine public agricultural universities for the academic session 2024-25 will be held on April 12. Dr. Md. Helal Uddin, acting registrar of Bangladesh Agricultural University (BAU), confirmed the exam date today. BAU is leading the cluster admission test process this year.

About admission test, Dr. Helal Uddin said a meeting of the central admission committee was held on Thursday at the BAU Vice-Chancellor's office with BAU VC Dr. A.K. Fazlul Haque Bhuiyan in the chair. The meeting decided to hold the admission test on April 12. The test will begin at 11 am simultaneously across the country.

In the meeting it was also decided to retain three quota categories-3% for the freedom fighters’ descendants, 1% for persons with disabilities and 1% for underprivileged ethnic minorities or residents of hilly reasons.

Admission seekers will be able to submit application from February 15 to March 16 paying a total of TK 1,200. The other terms and conditions for the admission test remain unchanged. For further details students are advised to visit official website: https://acas.edu.bd.

Source: BSS