CMCH, KMCH interns start ‘complete shutdown’ over 5-point demand | College News

Medical interns at Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) and Khulna Medical College Hospital (KMCH) started a ‘complete shutdown’ on Sunday, demanding the fulfillment of their five-point demand, including reforms in the healthcare sector.

The strike, called by the Intern Doctors’ Council, started at 8 am, seriously affecting the treatment of admitted patients.

“Medical interns have been on work abstention since morning. The interns in other medical colleges have also started the strike. We have announced the strict programme to press home our demands. After today’s human-chain protest, we will submit a memorandum to the principal and hospital director,” said intern Zobayer Ahmad.

Emergency services, surgeries and outpatient care will, however, remain outside the purview of the movement.

In a statement, the Intern Doctors’ Council condemned the repeated delays in High Court order over healthcare sector reforms. “On February 19, for the 90th time, the High Court postponed its verdict, turning the healthcare sector into a theatrical stage. We strongly denounce and protest this,” the statement reads.

Medical students from all academic years of the CMCH expressed solidarity with the intern doctors by boycotting classes and exams.

They alleged that people with only a higher secondary education are illegally using the ‘doctor’ title, leading to medical malpractice and harassment for qualified doctors.

They demands also included an increase in the maximum age limit for BCS (Bangladesh Civil Service) medical exams to 34 years and the immediate recruitment of 10,000 medical teachers to address the doctor shortage.

The interns have warned of continuing their work abstention if their demands are not met.

Dr Arafat Hossain, president of the KMCH Intern Doctors’ Association (IDA), said the Sheikh Hasina-led government had begun providing registration to Medical Assistant Training School (MATS) graduates through Bangladesh Medical and Dental Council (BMDC) which is illegal and detrimental to the healthcare sector.

“We, the intern doctors, have placed our five-point demand to reform the healthcare sector. We will continue our indefinite work abstention until our demands are met,” he said.

The five-point demand includes:

1. Only MBBS and BDS degree holders should be allowed to use the title of ‘doctor,’ and the High Court writ against BMDC’s decision should be withdrawn within 72 hours. The registration process for MATS graduates through BMDC, which started in 2010, should be stopped immediately.

2. The Over-the-Counter (OTC) drug list should be updated in line with global medical standards. Only MBBS and BDS doctors should be allowed to prescribe drugs outside the OTC list, and pharmacies should be restricted from selling such medicines without a registered doctor’s prescription.

3. Addressing the doctor shortage in the healthcare sector by:

o Recruiting 10,000 doctors immediately to fill all vacant positions and forming a separate health commission for recruitment at the seventh-grade level.

o Hiring 4,000-5,000 doctors annually to maintain balance in the healthcare sector.

o Increasing the maximum age limit for government job entry for doctors to 34 years.

4. Shutting down all MATS institutions and substandard public and private medical colleges. MATS graduates should be appointed as medical assistants instead of being given SACMO (Sub-Assistant Community Medical Officer) status.

5. Implementing a law for doctors’ protection.

Dr. Mizanur Rahman, Assistant Director of KMCH said, "The interns are protesting over a national issue, and their demands have the merit. But we are ensuring that patient care is not hampered. Senior-level doctors, including assistant registrars, honorary medical officers, and medical officers, have been instructed to remain active and available to provide uninterrupted medical services."

Source: UNB