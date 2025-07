student was killed in a train accident at Wapda Gate of the town this afternoon.

A college student was killed in a train accident at Wapda Gate of the town this afternoon.

The deceased was Rakib Hossain Mostakim, a third year student of Accounting Department of Government Azizul Haque College.

The accident occurred when a Bogura-bound commuter train hit Rakib, leaving him dead on the spot.

Bogura GRP in-charge SI Shafiqul Islam confirmed the incident.

SOURCE : BSS