College student killed in road accident in Gaibandha | College News

The deceased was identified as Towhid Islam, son of Raza Miah of Gopalpur village in the upazila. He was a first-year honours student at Gobindaganj Government College.

A college student was killed after being crushed under the wheels of a loaded truck on the Gobindaganj-Mohimaganj road in the Coachasahar Bazar area of Gobindaganj upazila on yesterday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Towhid Islam, son of Raza Miah of Gopalpur village in the upazila. He was a first-year honours student at Gobindaganj Government College.

Quoting locals, police said Towhid was travelling to Mohimaganj from Gobindaganj by a van. When he reached the Coachasahar area, a loaded truck coming from the opposite direction ran over him, leaving him critically injured.

Locals immediately rescued Towhid and rushed him to the Gobindaganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gobindaganj Thana Bulbul Islam confirmed the incident and said the truck involved in the accident has been detained.

Source: BSS