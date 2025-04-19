Comilla University admission test begins | University News

Besides, the admission test for the 'B' Unit (Faculty of Arts, Humanities, Social Sciences and Law) will be held at 4 pm on April 25.

The Comilla University (CoU) admission test began as the entry examinations to the Faculty of Science and Engineering under A unit and the Faculty of Business Education under C unit for the 2024-25 academic session of the university were being held today.

Registrar's Office said the exams were being held at 30 centers in Comilla city, including the university campus. The admission test for 'C' unit started at 10 am while the examination for 'A' unit will commence at 3 pm today.

This year, a total of 32,658 students have applied for 350 seats in 'A' unit where 93 candidates will compete for each seat while 9,952 students will vie for 240 seats in 'C' Unit, resulting in a competition of 41 students for per seat.

Besides, the admission test for the 'B' Unit (Faculty of Arts, Humanities, Social Sciences and Law) will be held at 4 pm on April 25. In this unit, 23,792 people will fight for 440 seats as 54 students will fight for each seat.

Treasurer Professor Dr Mohammad Solaiman said all-out preparations have been made to complete the admission test smoothly.

The authorities concerned have already taken proper security measures in and around the university campus intensifying the security vigilance, he said.

The Comilla University has been conducting its own admission test process for last four years, creating more expectations and interest among the students across the country, the treasurer added.