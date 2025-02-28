Comilla University hosts Youth Festival 2025 | University News

The Department of Information and Communication Technology, in collaboration with Comilla University, organised the Central Programme of the Youth Festival 2025.

The festival was celebrated under the theme "Let's change the country, change the world", aiming to encourage young entrepreneurs in the use of ICT while fostering creativity and innovation among the younger generation.

The day-long event featured documentary screenings, a youth fair exhibition, cricket matches, online quiz competitions, seminars, prize distribution, and cultural performances.

ICT Division Secretary Shish Haider Chowdhury attended the programme as the Guest of Honour.

Vice-Chancellor of Comilla University, Prof. Dr Md Haider Ali, presided over the event.

Shish Haider Chowdhury stated that the spirit of youth inspires everyone to contribute to building a better Bangladesh.

"This nationwide celebration, the Festival of Youth, will be a cultural event that also integrates technology, creativity, and entertainment to bring communities across Bangladesh together," he said.

Partners of the event included DOICT, A2i, Bangladesh Data Center Company Limited, Startup Bangladesh Limited, Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority, and Bangladesh Computer Council. Co-partners were PENCONS and the Peninsula Consortium.

In collaboration with the Bangladesh Premier League, the Youth Festival 2025 aims to unite the nation, foster a spirit of mutual cooperation, and celebrate the beauty of Bangladesh’s diversity and culture.

Source:UNB