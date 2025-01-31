Comilla University student kidnapped, rescued after 4 hours | University News

Mohinul Islam, officer-in-charge of Cumilla Kotwali Model Police Station, said that after kidnapping Shakil, the kidnappers demanded ransom from his classmates.

Police rescued a student of Comilla University four hours after he was kidnapped while returning from tuition last night.

Shakil Ahmed is a fourth year student of CoU law department.

His classmates immediately informed police about the matter and then the law enforcers conducted drives at different places of Cumilla for four hours and rescued him from the Chotora Toha Housing area 2:30am today.

Meanwhile, the students detained one alleged kidnapper, beat him up, and handed him over to police.

The OC said Shakil was taken to Cumilla Medical College Hospital for primary treatment. Later, he returned to his dorm at the university around 5:30am.

Source: The Daily Star