Compelled to join Chhatra League politics at DU, alleges Sarjis

Standing alongside several student leaders from Panchagarh and Dhaka University who have been active in the anti-discrimination movement, Sarjis said, "We have a unique characteristic—we were all residential students at Dhaka University. During our time at the university hostels, we were forced to engage in BCL-affiliated politics."

Sarjis Alam, chief organiser of the Jatiya Nagorik Committee, alleged that he was compelled to participate in politics affiliated with the Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) during his time as a resident student at Dhaka University halls.

He made these remarks last night while speaking at the "Concert for Youth" organised by the District Anti-Discrimination Students' Movement at Panchagarh Stadium.

Standing alongside several student leaders from Panchagarh and Dhaka University who have been active in the anti-discrimination movement, Sarjis said, "We have a unique characteristic—we were all residential students at Dhaka University. During our time at the university hostels, we were forced to engage in BCL-affiliated politics."

"Whenever we had the opportunity, we broke free from those chains and stood tall. From July1 to 15, we fought in Dhaka University and Shahbagh. My fellow activists here refused to comply with BCL hall presidents and secretaries and came to Shahbagh every day under a separate banner."

Criticising misinformation and the Awami League, Sarjis said, "The 'gujob league' (rumour-mongering league) will continue to spread falsehoods. After embezzling billions of taka, they can no longer face the people. They now spread propaganda based on orders from across barbed-wire fences. We will no longer tolerate their patroness (Sheikh Hasina) or her children in Bangladesh."

Sarjis further stressed the need for a united fight for Panchagarh's development.

"If we can unite the youth of this generation and prioritise the interests of Panchagarh over personal or political gains, then the district—currently regarded as one of the most underdeveloped—can become the most progressive in Bangladesh," he added.

Source: The Daily Star