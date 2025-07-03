Consensus Commission holding talks with political parties to finalise July Charter | interim government News

The meeting began at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital at 11 am with Commission Vice-Chairman Prof Dr Ali Riaz in the chair.

The National Consensus Commission is holding dialogue today with the country's political parties for the ninth day of the second phase aiming to reach consensus on various issues of state reform and preparing the ‘July Charter’.

Commission members Justice Emdadul Haque, Dr Badiul Alam Majumder, Dr Md Ayub Mia, Dr Iftekharuzzaman and Safar Raj Hossain and Special Assistant to the Chief Adviser Monir Haider were present.

Representatives of 30 political parties, including Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, Jatiya Nagorik Party (NCP), Gono Odhikar Parishad, Gana Sanghati, Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB), Biplobi Workers Party, Amar Bangladesh (AB) Party, are participating in today's dialogue.

According to commission sources, three issues - decentralisation of the judiciary, presidential clemency, and declaration of a state of emergency - are expected to be discussed in today's meeting apart from further discussing unresolved issues.

In his opening speech at the meeting, Vice-Chairman Prof Dr Ali Riaz said all should remember the circumstances through which they have come to this stage today and the sacrifices of others.

The sacrifices of hundreds of people should be their guide, he said.

Prof Ali Riaz said such an opportunity to reform a state has not come in 53 years. “We have got this opportunity through many injustices, repressions and oppressions. This opportunity cannot be lost carelessly,” he added.

source : BSS