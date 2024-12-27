Consensus key to take Bangladesh forward: Yunus

Virtually addressing a national dialogue organised by the Forum for Bangladesh Studies, Yunus called on citizens, political parties and the entire civil society to join the reform process with resolve.

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today said consensus was key to take Bangladesh forward.

Stressing that reforms needed a comprehensive consensus among all quarters, the chief adviser said, "Reforms without unity and election without reforms will not be able to take Bangladesh forward."

Virtually addressing a national dialogue organised by the Forum for Bangladesh Studies, Yunus called on citizens, political parties and the entire civil society to join the reform process with resolve.

Founded in 2022 by researchers and academics, many of whom were expats, the forum began a two-day dialogue titled, "Unity: Reform: Election" at the Krishibid Institution Bangladesh today.

At the event, Yunus said everyone had gained the right to become a part of the transformative process of Bangladesh through the people's uprising. The goal of this desired transformation is to establish a political framework that eliminates all forms of inequality and build a state system based on democratic and civic equality.

"To ensure the swift and successful implementation of this transformation, we must remain steadfastly committed to deploying all our strength. There is no option to turn back," he said.

Without constructing a just society, the sacrifices of the martyrs of July will hold no meaning, said the Chief Adviser. He said that fascism had derailed Bangladesh and led the country into deep darkness.

"We are now working to bring our beloved Bangladesh back onto the path of equality, human dignity, and justice."

He said that the national dialogue will significantly assist us in crafting and firmly establishing our new trajectory.

"You have emphasized three important themes in this dialogue—Unity, Reform, and Election. We need consensus reforms."

"Half a century after independence, we have created an extraordinary moment of opportunity through immense sacrifices. If we are unwilling or unable to seize this opportunity, no future generation of Bangladesh will forgive us," he said.

"Unity is our core strength. The July uprising has empowered us on a historic scale. Over the past five months, this unity has grown even stronger. As the forces opposing the people's uprising continuously attempt to create divisions among us, the unity has become even more robust," Yunus added.

Prof Yunus said, "This is a great opportunity. Everyone must build an economy that eliminates disparity in wealth and ensures opportunities for all citizens."

"There should be an environment where identities such as minority or majority become irrelevant. Everyone will have a single identity—citizen of Bangladesh," Yunus said.

Source: the daily star