Control rooms set up for this year's HSC exams | Exams News

Control rooms set up for this year's HSC exams

The HSC and equivalent examination for 2025 is set to begin nationwide on June 26.

On the occasion of the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exams, the Secondary and Higher Education Division of the Ministry of Education and the Dhaka Education Board have set up dedicated control rooms.

The HSC and equivalent examination for 2025 is set to begin nationwide on June 26.

Contact details for the control rooms are as follows: Secondary and Higher Education Division Control Room's Telephone: 02223356780, Mobile: 01777-707705 and 01749-934412 and Email: [email protected]. Dhaka Education Board Control Room's Telephone: 02-223369815, 02-58610071, Mobile: 01714-994073 and 01756-103152 and Email: [email protected].