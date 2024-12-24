Council of advisers okays draft of 'Cyber Security Ordinance, 2024'

About the outcomes of the meeting, Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam said fallen dictator Sheikh Hasina used the controversial Cyber Security Act-2023 to suppress the dissenting voices and create an environment of fear so that no one can express their voice freely in the country.

The council of advisers at its meeting today approved in principal the draft of the "Cyber Security Ordinance, 2024".

The meeting was held at Chief Adviser's Office in Tejgaon here with Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus in the chair.

About the outcomes of the meeting, Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam said fallen dictator Sheikh Hasina used the controversial Cyber Security Act-2023 to suppress the dissenting voices and create an environment of fear so that no one can express their voice freely in the country.

"The main thing is that we want to make cyber space free for all. Many crimes occur in cyber space. Our mothers and sisters and children often become victim of cyber bulling. Making cyber space safe is the government's responsibility," he told a press briefing at Foreign Service Academy here.

On November 7, 2024, the council of advisers decided to repeal controversial Cyber Security Act-2023 enacted by the ousted Awami League regime.

About the promotion of deprived public officials, Alam said the five-member committee, led by former Finance Secretary Zakir Ahmed Khan, recommended promotion of 764 deprived government officials with retrospective effect.

Then a review committee was formed to this end and it recommended promoting 119 officials to secretary post, while 41 to grade-1, 520 to additional secretary post, 72 to joint secretary and four to deputy secretary, he said.

The press secretary said it has been said that the cost of implementation of the decision would require one-time allocation of Taka 42 crore for their salary and additional Taka 4 crore per year for pension.

On September 16 last, the government formed the five-member committee with former Finance Secretary Zakir Ahmed Khan as the convener to review the applications of both incumbent and retired officers, who were deprived of promotion in their services in various ways during 2009 to August 4, 2024 under the Ministry of Public Administration.

On December 10, 2024, the committee submitted its report to Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus.

The council of advisers today approved in principle the proposal of establishment of 'July Mass-revolution Memorial Museum' at Ganabhaban here.

The Ministry of Cultural Affairs will implement the proposal.

On September 5, 2024, the interim government decided to turn Ganabhaban into a 'July Mass-revolution Memorial Museum' to preserve the memories of the July revolution, commemorating student-people mass movement against autocratic regime of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

Chief Adviser's Deputy Press Secretary Apurba Jahangir was present at the press briefing.

source: bss