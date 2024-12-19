Country may experience rain from tomorrow

In the bulletin, the met office forecast rainfall activities on both Friday and Saturday.

The country's coastal areas may experience rainfall in next 72 hours from tomorrow due to impact of a well-marked low in the Bay of Bengal, an official of Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) said today.

However, the low is unlikely to intensify further, BMD Meteorologist Tariful Newaz Kabir told The Daily Star.

He added the day temperature in Bangladesh might increase during the period because of the well-marked low, which is likely to move towards the Tamil Nadu coast of India.

It now lies over southwest Bay and adjoining area after intensifying from a low pressure over central parts of south Bay and adjoining area, according to BMD's weather bulletin in the morning.

In the bulletin, the met office forecast rainfall activities on both Friday and Saturday.

The met office also said that in the 24 hours commencing 9:00am tomorrow, light to moderate rain or thunder showers is likely to occur at one or two places over Dhaka, Khulna and Barishal divisions.

Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country, it said.

During the period, night temperature may rise by one to three degrees Celsius and day temperature may fall slightly over the country, it added.

Moreover, in 24 hours commencing 9:00am on Saturday, light to moderate rain or thunder showers is likely to occur at many places over Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions and at a few places over Rajshahi, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions.

However, night and day temperature may fall by two to three degrees Celsius over the country during the period with weather likely to remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country.

On the other hand, weather may remain dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country in the next 24 hours commencing 9:00am today, BMD said.

Light to moderate fog may occur at places over the country during midnight till morning.

Night temperature may remain nearly unchanged and day temperature may fall slightly over the country.

Wind direction and speed at Dhaka will be north-northwesterly at six to 12 kilometres per hour.

Today, BMD recorded the country's lowest temperature at 10.2 degrees Celsius in Panchagarh's Tetulia. The minimum temperature in Dhaka was recorded at 15.3 degrees Celsius.

Source: the daily star