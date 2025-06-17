Court orders gazette notice for Hasina, 11 others in Purbachal forgery cases | Politics News

Subsequently, the ACC registered six cases and submitted chargesheets against the accused. The court also issued an arrest warrant against the absconding accused.

A Dhaka court on Tuesday asked the government to issue a gazette summoning former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and 11 others to appear before it in six cases filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) in plot allotment forgery in Purbachal New Town.

Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Judge Zakir Hossain Galib passed the order following an appeal by the Anti-Corruption Commission and set July 1 for the submission of a report, said ACC lawyer Mir Ahmed Ali Salam.

Others who were ordered to appear before the court are former Minister of Housing and Public Works Sharif Ahmed, former Senior Assistant Secretary of the National Housing and Public Works Ministry Purabi Goldar, former Chairman of RAJUK Anisur Rahman Mia, former members Shafiul Haque, Mohammad Khursheed Alam, Mohammad Nasir Uddin, Shamsuddin Ahmad Chowdhury, Naib Ali Sharif, Saiful Islam Sarkar, Kazi Wasi Uddin and Shahid Ullah Khandakar.

“Today was the scheduled date for hearings in six corruption cases related to plot allotments. However, police have not submitted arrest reports in five of these cases,” said the ACC lawyer. “In one case, the report states that former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and 12 others are absconding. We are requesting that a gazette notification be issued to summon the accused to appear in court.”

The court accepted the appeal and ordered the publication of the gazette, he said.

On August 5 last, the former Prime Minister fled the county amid the severe anti-government movement led by the students. In December last, the anti-watchdog organisation started investigating the allegations of plot allotment forgery of the Pubachal and found their involvement.

Source: UNB