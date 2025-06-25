Cox's Bazar Government Women's College celebrates World Environment Day | Education News

At that time, the chief guest at the seminar and discussion meeting was the college principal, Professor Mohammad Solimur Rahman. The special guest was the college vice-principal, Professor Md. Ohidul Islam, and the secretary of the teachers' council, Afroza Soltana.

ছবি : দৈনিক শিক্ষাডটকম

Rallies, cleanliness activities, tree plantation, seminars and discussion meetings were organized at Cox's Bazar Government Women's College on the occasion of World Environment Day 2025.

Yesterday on Wednesday 25 June, the convener of the World Environment Day Celebration Committee, Md. Rezaul Karim, presided over all these arrangements.

In the seminar, Mohammad Solaiman, lecturer of the Department of Islamic History and Culture, presented content on polythene and plastic waste and environmental protection. Mohammad Shah Alam, associate professor and head of the Department of Economics, also spoke. Sridipta Acharya, lecturer of the Department of Botany and member of the World Environment Day Celebration Committee, moderated the program.