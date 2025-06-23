Ctg board completes preparation for HSC exams | Education News

Chattogram Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (CEB) has completed all preparations to hold the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations beginning on June 26 in a free, fair and peaceful manner.

This year, the number of colleges in Chittagong has increased, but the number of HSC examinees has decreased. A total of 1,02,869 students will sit for the examination under CEB through

115 centers from 307 colleges this year. Last year, the number of colleges was 287 and the examinees were 1,06,034.

source : BSS