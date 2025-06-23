Ctg board completes preparation for HSC exams | Education News

Chattogram Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (CEB) has completed all preparations to hold the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations beginning on June 26 in a free, fair and peaceful manner.
This year, the number of colleges in Chittagong has increased, but the number of HSC examinees has decreased. A total of 1,02,869 students will sit for the examination under CEB through
115 centers from 307 colleges this year. Last year, the number of colleges was 287 and the examinees were 1,06,034.Over 50 vigilance teams consisting of teachers and magistrates have been formed to check any sorts of unfair means or irregularities. Out of these, 30 are general inspection teams and 10 are special inspection teams. Chattogram Education Board Controller of Examinations, Professor Dr. Parvez Sajjad Chowdhury told , “All the preparations have been completed to hold the HSC examinations beginning on June 26 in a free, fair and peaceful manner.”
source : BSS