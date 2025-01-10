Cuet vc urges youth to take preparation for ai based world

He made the call while speaking as chief guest at a training programme titled ‘Activation Programme on Digital Skill Training’ at the IT business incubator multipurpose auditorium of CUET.

Vice-Chancellor (VC) of Chattogram University of Engineering and Technology (CUET) Dr Mahmud Abdul Matin Bhuiyan has urged the youth to prepare themselves to cope with Artificial intelligence (AI) based world.

He made the call while speaking as chief guest at a training programme titled ‘Activation Programme on Digital Skill Training’ at the IT business incubator multipurpose auditorium of CUET.

Mentioning that the next world will be dominated by AI , Prof. Matin said it was imperative for next generation to adopt with the latest innovation of ICT to advance with next IT wave. Otherwise, they will have to fall behind in the race, he added.

He said a large number of population are youth, which is a big advantage for Bangladesh. So, the population needs to familiar with information technology and AI through more education and real training, he said.

“We need to increase the capacity of our youth to think, to carry out research for innovation,” he said.

In cooperation with CUET IICT, Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) and CUET's ICT Division organized the programme under the Enhancing Digital Government and Economy (EDGE) project.

Project Director of BCC and EDGE Md Sakhawat Hossain addressed the programme as guest of honour while VC of East Delta University Mohammad Nazim Uddin addressed as specialist with Director of IT Business Incubator and IICT of CUET Professor Dr Mohammad Moshiul Haque in the chair.

Source: BSS