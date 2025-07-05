Cumilla mob lynching: Case filed, two detained | Miscellaneous News

Rikta Akhter, daughter of one of the victims Ruby Begum, filed the case on Friday night naming 38 people, including the local union parishad chairman Shimul Billal as accused.

A murder case has been filed in connection with the death of three members of a family in a lynch-mob attack in Muradnagar upazila of Cumilla.

Rikta Akhter, daughter of one of the victims Ruby Begum, filed the case on Friday night naming 38 people, including the local union parishad chairman Shimul Billal as accused.

Army personnel conducted a drive in Akabpur area and detained two suspects—Sabir Ahmed and Nazim Uddin Babul following the murder.

Earlier on Thursday morning, Khalilur Rahman's wife Ruby, their son Russel and daughter Jonaki were killed in a lynch-mob attack at their house at Karuibari village over allegations of mobile phone theft.

Locals claimed that the family had long been involved in drug trade and other criminal activities.

Police said they are investigating the incident.

The two detainees were handed over to police after being interrogated by army personnel.

On Friday night, the bodies were buried after namaz-e-janaza arranged under police supervision with the help of local madrasa students.