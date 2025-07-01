Cumilla Rape: Police seek 7-day remand for 4 Chhatra League cadres under Pornography Act | Miscellaneous News

Police on Monday sought 7 days' remand for the four youths arrested in connection with the sensational incident in Cumilla's Muradnagar.

Police on Monday sought 7 days' remand for the four youths arrested in connection with the sensational incident in Cumilla's Muradnagar.

The accused are Sumon, Ramjan Ali, Md Babu and Md Anik, said Cumilla Court Inspector Sadequr Rahman on Monday.

Meanwhile, the victim decided to proceed with the case, despite initially considering withdrawal after her husband and local residents advised her to do so.

Earlier, police arrested the prime accused, Fazar Ali Fazar, 36, from Sutrapur area in Dhaka early Sunday.

He is the son of Shahid Mia of Bahechar (Purbo Para) village in Muradnagar Upazila of Cumilla.

Since he was beaten during the incident, he is currently receiving treatment at Comilla Medical College Hospital.

Police are also trying to arrest Fazar Ali's brother Shah Paran.

The 25-year-old Hindu woman was allegedly raped while visiting her father's home in the village of Ramchandrapur Panchkitta in Muradnagar, on the night of June 26 (Thursday).

Fazar Ali is accused of raping her, while the other four charged under the Pornography (Control) Act captured video footage and spread it on the internet.

The video footage of the incident went viral on social networking sites on Saturday.

The HC also asked the authorities concerned to ensure the safety and security of the plaintiff, as well as any medical services she may need.

SOURCE : UNB