Daylong bird fair held at ju amid festivity

JU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Kamrul Ahsan inaugurated the fair by releasing balloons at 10am.

A daylong bird fair was held today on the Jahangirnagar University (JU) campus with a view to raising mass awareness to conserve birds for the ecological balance.

JU Zoology department in association with Wild Life Rescue Center (WLRC), Bangladesh Bird Club, Aronnyok Foundation, Prokriti O Jibon Foundation and Bangladesh Forest Department organized the 'Bird Fair-2025' on Zahir Raihan auditorium premises.

JU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Kamrul Ahsan inaugurated the fair by releasing balloons at 10am.

The daylong fair was featured with bird identification competition, photography exhibition on birds, drawing competition for children, bird watching competition through telescope, quiz competition, annual report presentation on bird and award giving ceremony.

The JU Zoology Department has been organizing this fair since 2002 with a view to raising mass awareness about preserving birds.

Source: BSS