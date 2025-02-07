DB picks up Shaon, Saba for questioning | Miscellaneous News

Rezaul Karim Mallick, additional commissioner (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, told The Daily Star that Shaon was taken into police custody on allegations of plotting against the state.

The Detective Branch (DB) of police picked up actors Meher Afroz Shaon and Sohana Saba from the capital last night.

Rezaul Karim Mallick, additional commissioner (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, told The Daily Star that Shaon was taken into police custody on allegations of plotting against the state.

She was picked up from Dhanmondi and taken to DB headquarters on Minto Road for questioning, according to the DMP's media wing notification around 8:30pm.

Her detention came hours after her village home in Jamalpur was attacked and torched.

A group of protesters set fire to the house belonging to Shaon's father, Mohammad Ali, around 6:00pm near Narundi Railway Station in Jamalpur Sadar upazila.

Mohammad Ali had sought an Awami League nomination for the Jamalpur-4 (Sadar) constituency ahead of the 12th parliamentary election last year.

Her mother, Begum Tahura Ali, served as an MP from the reserved seat for women from 1996-2001 and again from 2009-2014.

Later in the night, Sohana Saba was similarly taken into DB custody for questioning, said DMP Deputy Commissioner (media) Talebur Rahman.

The WhatsApp notification on the DMP media cell sent around 1:00am did not include any further details, so it is unclear why or from where she was picked up.

