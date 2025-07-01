DB recovers more firearms linked to attack on detectives | Miscellaneous News

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) on Monday evening recovered two foreign-made pistols, three magazines, and 67 rounds of bullets from a rented house in Savar Radio Colony area linked to notorious terrorist Bappi, also known by several aliases including Md Ali, Firoz Alam, and Ahsanul Haque.

Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) on Monday evening recovered two foreign-made pistols, three magazines, and 67 rounds of bullets from a rented house in Savar Radio Colony area linked to notorious terrorist Bappi, also known by several aliases including Md Ali, Firoz Alam, and Ahsanul Haque.

The recovery was made during a raid at a rented house in Savar’s Radio Colony area, following a lead provided by Bappi during interrogation, said Deputy Commissioner (Media) of DMP, Talebur Rahman.

Earlier in the early hours of Saturday, DB arrested Bappi, who is a big player in the drug world of Dhaka, and two of his associates from a two-storey house on Ghop Nowapara Road in Jashore town. The arrest came in connection with a recent incident in the capital where DB officers came under fire upon asking a vehicle to slow down in Fakirapool. After tracking down the occupants of the vehicle, police recovered three foreign pistols, six loaded magazines, and 151 rounds of ammunition, and learned they were underworld operatives working for Bappi.

Bappi's two accomplices—Abu Khalid Saifullah alias ‘Bomb Ripon’ and Md Kamrul Hasan—are also currently in DB custody for further interrogation.

According to police, the recent operation stems from an incident on June 19, when DB officers attempted to intercept a silver private car near Paltan, acting on information obtained from one Abdur Rahman, who had been arrested a day earlier with 1,000 yaba tablets from Fakirapool.

source : UNB