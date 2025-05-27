Deadlock at Secretariat continues as protests enter fourth day | Miscellaneous News

The protest began around 11am near Building No-6 in the Badamtoli area of the Secretariat amid the tightened security at all entrances.

Government employees continued their protests for the fourth straight day on Tuesday, demanding the repeal of the Public Service (Amendment) Ordinance-2025, bringing administrative activities at the Secretariat to a halt as visitors were barred from entering.

Journalists were also barred from entering the premises. The protest continued as of filing this report till 12:10pm.

The protesters, who are calling the ordinance an ‘unlawful black law,’ continue to chant slogans rejecting its legitimacy.

They urged co-workers who have not yet joined the movement to take part in the demonstration.

On Monday, the Public Security Division of the Home Ministry restricted all types of visitor entry to the Secretariat for Tuesday.

Besides, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) slapped a restriction on rallies and gatherings in the Secretariat and adjacent areas.

The ordinance issued by the President on Sunday evening allows the government to dismiss employees for four types of disciplinary breaches through a show-cause notice without initiating formal departmental proceedings.

On Sunday, all employee organisations at the Secretariat vowed to continue their movement until the law is withdrawn.