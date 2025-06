Death toll rises to 10 in Israel after Iranian strikes overnight

Six people were killed in the central coastal city of Bat Yam, where a building was directly hit, according to Israeli search and rescue organization ZAKA.

The death toll in Israel from overnight strikes by Iran has risen to 10, as emergency workers on the ground continue search and rescue operations.

Another four were killed in the northern Palestinian-Israeli town of Tamra, where buildings were also struck.