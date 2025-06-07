Dengue: 26 more cases reported in 24hrs | Miscellaneous News

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), new cases were reported as follows: 10 in Dhaka Division (Out of CC), seven in Dhaka South City Corporation, four in Dhaka North City Corporation, three in Chattogram Division (Out of CC) and two in Mymensingh (Out of CC).

Twenty-six more new dengue cases were reported in the 24 hours leading up to Saturday morning, bringing the total number of cases to 4,930 this year.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), new cases were reported as follows: 10 in Dhaka Division (Out of CC), seven in Dhaka South City Corporation, four in Dhaka North City Corporation, three in Chattogram Division (Out of CC) and two in Mymensingh (Out of CC).

The number of deaths remained at 23, with no new fatalities reported during this period, the DGHS added.

Currently, 421 dengue patients are receiving treatment in hospitals across the country.

Last year, dengue claimed the lives of 575 people.

According to the DGHS, there were 101,214 dengue cases and 100,040 recoveries in the same year.