Dentist ‘taken’ from home by her stalker

They also alleged that one Tanjeem Khan Nirab, 42, had long been stalking the 24-year-old dentist, who had recently completed her Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) degree from a private medical college hospital in Rajshahi.

A female dentist and her father were allegedly abducted by her stalker and his associates from her home in Rajshahi city yesterday morning.

The criminals later released the father, but the dentist remained traceless till the filing of the report around 9:00pm.

Family members said the kidnappers also injured the victim's mother when she was trying to protect her daughter.

the victim's uncle said, "Nirab identified himself as a magistrate to get into a relationship with my niece. In 2018, we realised he was lying.

"Nirab had also sent a marriage proposal, but we rejected it. He had since been stalking her and even threatened to kill her and her parents if they didn't agree to the proposal."

He added, "Today [yesterday], my brother-in-law [the victim's father] went out for Fajr prayers. On his way back home, six people, including Nirab, forced him into a microbus. They then entered the home and picked my niece up. They hit my sister [the victim's mother] on the head and neck when she tried to protect her daughter."

The relative further said that the victim's father was injected with sedatives, and when he came to his senses, the abductors dumped him on a highway in Sirajganj. He was then later rescued by police.

"We're currently at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, where my sister is under treatment. We still don't know where my niece is," he told

Contacted, Md Moniruzzaman, officer-in-charge of Sholonga Police Station, said the father was rescued from the Bhegri area and handed over to his family.

"He told us his daughter was abducted and that he was dumped here [Sholonga] by the criminals."

Family members said the father then went to Chandrima Police Station in Rajshahi city to file a case in this regard.

Matiur Rahman, OC of the station, said, "The victim's father is now at the station to file a case. We are working to rescue the girl and will take legal action upon investigation."

